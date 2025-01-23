Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Posts Earnings Results

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 11.24%.
Residential Secure Income Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 56.11 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.63. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 62 ($0.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.35. The stock has a market cap of £103.89 million, a PE ratio of -2,805.40 and a beta of 0.21.
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
