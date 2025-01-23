Reviewing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Truxton pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 23.10% N/A N/A Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Surrey Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $67.30 million 3.11 $17.54 million $6.06 12.05 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99

Truxton has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surrey Bancorp beats Truxton on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

