RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 25,000 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00.

Shares of RH opened at $442.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that RH will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in RH by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RH by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

