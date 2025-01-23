Richard Wait Sells 7,800 Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wait sold 7,800 shares of Reitmans stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$18,798.00.
Richard Wait also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 16th, Richard Wait sold 30,000 shares of Reitmans stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, Richard Wait sold 24,600 shares of Reitmans stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total value of C$65,436.00.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Richard Wait sold 10,100 shares of Reitmans stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total transaction of C$27,068.00.
Reitmans Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27. Reitmans Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.
About Reitmans
Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.
