Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,209 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Jamf by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Jamf by 2,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 982,764 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,003,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,569,000 after acquiring an additional 565,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,558 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

