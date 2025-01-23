Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,646,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.3% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 95,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $271.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.86. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.02 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.12.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

