Robert W. Baird Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $158.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.20.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.