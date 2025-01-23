Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $875.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $993.82.

Shares of NFLX opened at $953.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $886.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.07. Netflix has a 52 week low of $481.40 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

