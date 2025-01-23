RODMAN&RENSHAW Downgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.51. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($16.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

