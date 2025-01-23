Rolek Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rolek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

