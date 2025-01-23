Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Mizuho

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $253.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $235.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $113.10 and a 52 week high of $258.70. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,502,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,918,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 461,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.