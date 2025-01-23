RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after acquiring an additional 408,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in RTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $87.96 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

