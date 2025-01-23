Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

