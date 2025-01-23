Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Lifted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,059,000 after acquiring an additional 313,382 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501,854 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,311,000 after purchasing an additional 165,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,581,000 after buying an additional 1,683,829 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FNDX stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.