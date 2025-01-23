Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 951.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after buying an additional 24,596,367 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 847,388 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,535,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 540,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 442,762 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

