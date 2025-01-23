Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745,598 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 175,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 117,481 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 77,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHX stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.