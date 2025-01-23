Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.00 and last traded at $111.10. 59,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 453,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.76.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

