Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total value of $2,032,383.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,504 shares in the company, valued at $97,554,387.84. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total transaction of $2,053,206.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $2,140,793.80.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08.

On Monday, November 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,099,861.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,945,749.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total transaction of $1,945,988.32.

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $260.85. 1,341,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,611. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of -171.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.21. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97.

Atlassian last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

