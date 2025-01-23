Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Estimate for ALK Q2 Earnings

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $149,683.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,109.20. The trade was a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $51,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,072.54. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,342. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

