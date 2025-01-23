Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Estimate for SHW Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $11.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.29. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.25.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $357.44 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.13.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

