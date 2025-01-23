Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Trading Up 13.8% – Still a Buy?

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 396 ($4.88). 888,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 211,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.28).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 643.88. The firm has a market cap of £84.64 million, a PE ratio of 327.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 4,094 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £19,896.84 ($24,494.45). Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands, and has 920 employees (full‐time equivalent) as at August 2024. The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

