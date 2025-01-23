ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 70.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,093.34.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,125.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,071.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

