SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 236,917 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,917 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $82.32.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.