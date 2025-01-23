SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3,381.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.