SG Americas Securities LLC Has $42.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,277 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

