SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7,967.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,606 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $70,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $269.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $168.36 and a 52-week high of $288.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
