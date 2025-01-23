SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $499.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.01 and a 200 day moving average of $536.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

