Sharp Financial Services LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sharp Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.99 and a one year high of $200.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.