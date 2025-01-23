Sharp Financial Services LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.53. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.