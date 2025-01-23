Sharp Financial Services LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,282,000 after purchasing an additional 533,896 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $505.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.75 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

