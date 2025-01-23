Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ACA opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

