Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 300.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $332.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.92. The company has a market capitalization of $318.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.63.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total transaction of $145,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,236.38. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,198 shares of company stock valued at $401,945,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

