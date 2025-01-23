Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $563,000 Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,085.25. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KGS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KGS

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.