Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Silgan were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 220.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Silgan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Silgan by 13,482.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 226.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Silgan from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Silgan Stock Down 1.1 %

SLGN stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.