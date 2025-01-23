Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SLAB opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

