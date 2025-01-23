Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,926.99. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,060. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.68.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

