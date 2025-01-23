Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 939 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

