Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.38.

Shares of VRTX opened at $428.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

