Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $2,908,000. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $377.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 741.15, a PEG ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.61 and a 200-day moving average of $311.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

