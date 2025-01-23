SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,841,000 after buying an additional 244,641 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 499,193 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,098,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EWJ stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

