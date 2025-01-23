SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SMI Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,268,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 695,871 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.