SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SMI Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,268,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 695,871 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
