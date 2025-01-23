SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $129.10.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

