Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 240,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 751,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

