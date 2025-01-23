Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) was up 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 5,090,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the average daily volume of 763,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.