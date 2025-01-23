Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 240,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 751,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

