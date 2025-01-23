Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 5,090,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the average session volume of 763,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Insider Activity

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

