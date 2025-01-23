Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 221,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 439,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sparta Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Sparta Capital
Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.
