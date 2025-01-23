SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Increased by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 8.6% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

