SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.73 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 5215127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLG. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,942 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,769 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

