SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $151,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $598.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $495.53 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

